Kern County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting with MPD officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to McFarland Police Department, an investigation into a shooting where an officer shot someone on January 1 is being conducted.

The shooting was also a result of Delano Police Department’s K9 Axel’s injury.

The McFarland Police Department had an agreement with Kern County Sheriff’s Office to allow KCSO to investigate in the shooting.

As a result, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office received a referral about the guns the two MPD officers used.

This issue is currently under review by the DA’s office.

The shooting under investigation happened on Jan. 1 after MPD conducted a traffic stop where a car refused to pull over. At that point, the McFarland Police requested the help of the Delano Police Department.

The pursuit eventually ended at E. Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street in McFarland. However, the suspect refused to exit the vehicle.

DPD’s K-9 Axel was deployed in an attempt to stop the driver. However, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the K-9 officer.

This is where officers fired their guns, although it is unknown how many officers.