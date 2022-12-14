Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Northwest Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway on Cranbrook Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway on Cranbrook Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.
police lights file
Posted at 9:11 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 00:34:50-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway on Cranbrook Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.

KCSO says deputies were sent to the area just after 5 p.m. That's where deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A man was arrested for the shooting.

The names of the man who died and the man arrested have not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson