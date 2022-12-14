Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway on Cranbrook Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.

KCSO says deputies were sent to the area just after 5 p.m. That's where deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A man was arrested for the shooting.

The names of the man who died and the man arrested have not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.