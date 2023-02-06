Watch Now
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Lake Isabella

Kern County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 14:59:53-05

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Lake Isabella.

Deputies were called on Sunday for a welfare check and found two men dead inside a home on Erskine Creek Road with what KCSO described as "trauma to their upper bodies." Officials say a weapon was found at the scene.

The sheriff's office says they are not looking for any suspects in connection to these deaths.

Anyone with information can call KCSO at 861-3110 or the secret witness line at 322-4040.

