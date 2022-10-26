Kern County Sheriff's Office looking into two different Family Dollar robberies in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for information into two different robberies at a Family Dollar store in Oildale.

According to the KCSO, on September 12th at around 4:40 p.m. a suspect described as a white man in his 40s entered the Family Dollar in the 600 block of Norris Road, brandished a knife, and fled after stealing several items.

He is described as being about 6' tall and weighing about 200 lbs with brown eyes.

The second incident happened on October 20th. In that incident, the suspect, a Hispanic man in his 30s, assaulted an employee after he was confronted for stealing merchandise.

He is described as being 6' tall and weighing about 230 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective N. Webb at (661) 392-4344, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.