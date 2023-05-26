Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect that threatened supermarket employee with a knife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.

According to the KCSO, on April 17, the suspect attempted to leave the Vallarta Supermarket without paying for his items. When an employee tried to stop him, the suspect pulled out a pocket knife before fleeing on foot.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Barajas by calling the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.