Kern County Sheriff's Office seizes over 4,000 lbs of illegal fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that they had seized over 4,000 lbs of illegal fireworks in Kern County as part of an undercover operation.

Over a two-week period members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Persons Unit, Special Victims Unit, and Narcotics Investigations Unit investigated the sale and possession of illegal fireworks. Then during the July 4th holiday weekend, KCSO seized 4,392 lbs of fireworks along with over $4,000 tied to illegal sales.

Forty-two-year-old Felix Romero and 41-year-old Ernesto Torres, both of Bakersfield, were cited for illegal fireworks possession. Criminal charges are pending.

The Kern County Fire Department is handling the disposal of the illegal fireworks.