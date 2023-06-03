Kern County Sheriff's Officer releases identities of multiple homicide victims

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was shot in killed in Delano on May 17.

According to the KCSO, 26-year-old Juan Luis Cantu of Delano was found dead after being shot and killed by another in the area of Casey Avenue and Garces Highway.

Meantime, KCSO also released the identity of a man killed after a shooting in East Bakersfield back on May 3. The victim was 42-year-old Bakersfield resident, Juan Felipe Neri.

He was reportedly shot several times and the shooter or shooters are still at large.

Finally, KCSO released the identity of 47-year-old Moses Lee Campbell who was stabbed to death outside of a hotel room on Union Avenue on May 19.

After an investigation, 51-year-old David Nutt of Bakersfield was taken into custody and arrested for murder.