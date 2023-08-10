Kern jury finds gang member guilty on dozens of counts, including murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In Bakersfield on Thursday, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced a guilty conviction against Adolfo Rivera for conspiracy, first-degree murder, and resisting arrest, among numerous other charges relating to the illegal possession and use of firearms.

The case, prosecuted in Kern County Superior Court by Deputy DA Hunter Starr, was a consolidated case covering crimes that occurred on three separate dates.

CONSPIRACY

On January 14, 2018, Rivera conspired with 4 other people to rob an illegal casino in Bakersfield. Rivera was the group's getaway driver and stayed behind. During the robbery attempt, the group encountered an armed guard and shot him, wounding him. The other 4 people were arrested and charged, but Rivera, who was present and armed, got away.

FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

On April 26, 2019, Rivera shot and killed Enrique Meza-Guadron in a residential backyard. Meza-Guadron's brother then attacked Rivera as he tried to escape. Rivera shot the second man in the hand, but he continued to attack. An unidentified person came to Rivera's defense and also shot Meza-Guadron's brother. The brother was injured but survived. No reason was given for Rivera's actions on this day.

RESISTING ARREST

On May 28, 2019, Bakersfield Police with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team saw Rivera near Lucky and Exchange Streets in East Bakersfield. When they tried to arrest him, he ran away, so the police used a dog to catch him. Rivera, a felon, was carrying a handgun. When that gun, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, was analyzed, it matched the gun used to murder Enrique Meza-Guadron. DNA evidence also places Rivera at that scene.

23ABC Adolfo Rivera

"There are those in our community who present such a. clear and present danger they must serve severe penalties," said Zimmer. "Mr. Rivera is deserving of the maximum punishment allowed by law."

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for September 7, 2023, in the Kern County Superior Court. Rivera faces 400+ years to life in prison.