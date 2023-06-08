KHSD employee charged with federal explosives offenses, conspiracy, lying to FBI

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern High School District employee Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 26, of Bakersfield, was charged with conspiring to commit offenses against the United States after a grand jury returned a 6-count indictment. Other charges against Mendiver include engaging in manufacturing explosives, improper storage of explosives, mailing explosive materials, and lying to federal agents.

According to the FBI, which conducted the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Postal Service, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and the Bakersfield Police Department, more than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials were seized from both Mendiver's residence and the residence of an accomplice, a KHSD student.

According to court documents, Mendiver was selling explosives and explosive materials through an Instagram account and the student, a male juvenile, would take part in completing the transactions.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Mendiver is scheduled to be arraigned in court on June 15, 2023. Given the charges against him, Mendiver faces possible penalties of up to 22 years in prison and up to $700,000 in fines.

KHSD says Mendiver, who works as a campus supervisor at Arvin High School, has been placed on administrative leave.