L.A. woman suspected of killing her children set to be arraigned on carjacking charges in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Carjacking charges have been filed in Kern County against Liliana Carrillo, a person of interest in the death of her three children in Los Angeles, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced.

The DA's Office said Carrillo, 30, is currently being held at the Kern County Jail on $2 million bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said Carrillo is believed to have killed her three children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — over a custody dispute with their father.

Carrillo was apprehended in Tulare County on April 10 after carjacking one vehicle and attempting to steal another. In total, the four felony charges involve two separate vehicles and two separate victims, though the crimes are alleged to have occurred within moments of each other.

Carrillo is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 3 p.m.