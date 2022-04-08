Watch
Law reduced prison time for man tied to Sacramento shooting

Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting near the California state Capitol would likely still be in prison if not for corrections officials’ use of sentencing credits authorized by voters in 2016.

Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving less than half of his 10-year sentence.

He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

The California District Attorneys Association's executive officer says Martin typically would not have been freed until at least May if not for the earlier release credits.

No one has yet been charged with homicide in the shooting.

