Man accused of second-degree murder of Bianca Flores appears in court

The judge decided to set Singh’s bail to $650,000.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Feb 18, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday afternoon, the family gathered to lay Bianca Flores to rest, with many of her family and friends by her side. The services were held at the South Kern Cemetery district in Arvin.

The 19-year-old was killed during an illegal street race near the intersection of Panama Lane and Akers Road on February 2.

Just a few hours after Flores’s funeral the suspect, 35-year-old Iqbal Singh appeared in court for the first time Friday afternoon.

Singh was charged with second degree murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal speed contest.

Singh is expected to appear in court for his pre-preliminary hearing on March 23.

The judge also put a criminal protective order in place.

