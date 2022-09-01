Man arrested after crashing car into canal following police chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man police say was driving a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase before crashing the car into a canal in central Bakersfield Wednesday night.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. two blocks away from the intersection of Union Avenue and 30th Street.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers attempted to pull over the driver of a stolen vehicle but he refused to stop. The man then crashed the vehicle into the canal and attempted to flee on foot.

Officers say they quickly apprehended the man following the crash. He was transported to Kern Medical to be treated for minor injuries.