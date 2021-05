RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Daniel Gunnarsson on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Ridgecrest.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the area of Skylark Avenue in Ridgecrest Tuesday morning where they found a woman with trauma to the body. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gunnarsson was found and arrested Tuesday night.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.