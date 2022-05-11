Man convicted in deadly 2017 shooting at Golden West Casino

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty on Tuesday of several charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2017 deadly shooting at Golden West Casino.

Keon Brackenridge was found guilty of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied building, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, and discharge of a firearm causing death. Brackenridge was also found to have a prior strike conviction for gang participation, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Brackenridge tried to enter Golden West Casino, was asked to show his ID by a security guard, and after he refused the security guard called his supervisor.

As Brackenridge was being escorted off the casino grounds, he pulled a 9mm handgun out of his waistband and began shooting at security guards and the casino building, according to court documents.

Security guard supervisor Richard Iloilo was hit several times in his upper body and died from his injuries, according to court documents. No one else was hit by gunfire even though bullets hit the casino's card room.

Brackenridge faces multiple life sentences. His sentencing is set for June 8th.

“This outburst of senseless violence resulted in the death of a man who was simply doing his job," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

"The shooting also endangered countless others. This conviction brings accountability and justice, and the anticipated life sentences will prevent Brackenridge from further endangering the people of Kern County.”