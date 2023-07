BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than a year after a pair of gang-related shootings in Central Bakersfield, the gunman has been convicted on two counts of attempted murder.

The district attorney's office announced Monday that Israel Quinonez was found guilty of the charges.

The shootings happened on July 9 of last year near the intersection of Chester Avenue and 8th Street.

Quinonez is scheduled for sentencing on August 4. He faces up to 73 years to life in prison.