Man convicted on all counts in 2010 triple-murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury convicted Tokunbo Okuwoga for the 2010 triple-murder of Felipe Bravo Jr., Daina Caraveo, and Felipe Bravo Sr.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Okuwoga is facing multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole. Along with the first-degree murder convictions, he was also found guilty of one count of attempted murder, robbery, and burglary.

On September 22, 2010 the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a house on Bradley Avenue, in Bakersfield, for a report of a homicide. When officers entered the home, they located Felipe Bravo Sr. suffering from a gunshot wound in the hallway bathroom. Felipe Bravo Jr. and Daina Caraveo were located deceased from gunshot wounds in the southeast bedroom.

The DA's Office said Okuwoga had gone to the home the night before to discuss "snitching", according to witness testimony. Prosecutors said Okuwoga believed Felipe Bravo Jr. and another person had talked to law enforcement about a prior robbery. Following a discussion, prosecutors say Okuwoga struck one person, drew a gun, and began firing.

Okuwoga shot and killed all three victims at close range within the home.

Daina Caraveo’s young children were in the bedroom when she was shot. Prosecutors said Caraveo’s 4-year-old daughter witnessed her mother being shot in the head and killed by Okuwoga.

On September 23, 2009 three male suspects entered a victim’s home on Ginseng Lane. The suspects proceeded to violently assault the victim, including striking him repeatedly in the head with a firearm. The Kern Regional Crime lab completed DNA testing on a glove seized from the victim’s home.

Okuwoga’s DNA was matched to the DNA profile.

The victim and one of Okuwoga’s coconspirators each identified Okuwoga as the assailant who beat the victim with the gun.

Okuwoga is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27, 2021.