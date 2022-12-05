Watch Now
Man dead following hit-and-run at intersection of Stockdale Hwy, Stine Road

Posted at 7:27 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 10:27:27-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly hit-and-run crash occurred in Southwest Bakersfield on Sunday, December 4th.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a person down in the street near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Stine Road.

According to the BPD, the man was hit by a white car with major front-end damage. Two other cars, a gray truck and a red car, may have also been involved. The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

