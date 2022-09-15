Man found guilty of sexually abusing his stepdaughter in Delano

DELANO, Calif. — A Kern County jury found a man guilty on Thursday of three counts of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter in Delano.

Tomas Tirado Mendoza was found guilty of digital penetration of a minor 10 years of age or younger, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, the child victim awoke on June 29th, 2019, to her stepfather, Mendoza, touching her inappropriately and her resistance caused him to leave her room.

After several years of sexual molestation and abuse, Mendoza was reported to law enforcement, according to court documents.

An investigation found evidence corroborating the victim’s accounts of the abuse, according to court documents.

“If not for the courage of this young victim to come forward, this defendant would be able to continue preying on children," said Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County District Attorney.

"I am grateful for the efforts of law enforcement and the jury in holding this sexual offender accountable.”

Mendoza faces a sentence of 15 years to life plus an additional 16 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 12th.