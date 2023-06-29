Man guilty of 2nd-degree murder sentenced to 5 years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 20-year-old man is expected to spend five years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted robbery.

According to the Kern County District Attorney, Trayshawn Crowell was 16 at the time of the crime in 2019. He and two other men went into a convenience store and attempted to rob the clerk with a gun.

The clerk pulled out his own gun and shot one of the men in the neck, killing him.

Crowell was found to be at fault for the death due to threatening the clerk.

He has a formal deposition scheduled for July 11.