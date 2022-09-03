Man hit by two cars near Brundage lane is in critical condition at hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man who was hit by two cars Friday night suffered major injuries.

Bakersfield Police say the man was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk near Brundage Lane when he was struck by two vehicles.

The investigation showed a black car first his the man and fled the scene. The second car which is an SUV stayed there and the driver is cooperating with officials.

Meanwhile, the victim is in the hospital in critical condition as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111