Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man sentenced to more than 8 years for illegal pot grow in Stanislaus National Forest

Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
23ABC News
Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 17:01:20-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for illegally growing marijuana with a firearm enhancement charge in the Stanislaus National Forest.

According to court documents, law enforcement agents found Jose Garcia-Zamora, 30, in July 19 at a large marijuana grow tending the marijuana and carrying a load pistol.

Garcia-Zamora plead guilty on April 1st to illegally cultivating marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that offense.

The U.S. Forest Service investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do