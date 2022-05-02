Watch
Man shot and killed inside Los Angeles cannabis dispensary

Posted at 3:59 PM, May 02, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed inside a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary and police are searching for two suspects.

Investigators didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting around noon Saturday at the second-floor shop along a busy boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood.

Officials say shots were fired inside the dispensary and also in an alley behind the building with a synagogue on the first floor.

Police didn’t immediately identify the victim, offer suspect descriptions or provide the name of the dispensary.

