Man shot in East Bakersfield found due to ShotSpotter activation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a man suffering from major gunshot injuries in East Bakersfield following a ShotSpotter activation at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd. ShotSpotter is an acoustic sensor network used in over 90 cities that alerts police forces of gunshots in an area.

According to the BPD, the man was found on the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before he was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. At the time of writing, there is no suspect information available. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964.