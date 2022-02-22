Man shot in the back outside his Northwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Bakersfield in which a man was shot in the back outside his home late Monday night at around 11:30 p.m.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a resident in the area of Jimrik Avenue and Suzy Street went to investigate a noise outside his home when he was confronted by an individual armed with a shotgun. The victim was told to go back inside by the suspect, and when he turned to go he was shot in the back.

The suspect then fled to a waiting truck. At that point, another person rushed out of the home and fired at the suspect with a handgun. It is not known if the suspect, or anyone else inside the vehicle, was hit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined that the truck, described as a red, late-model Toyota Tacoma, had been seen driving around the neighborhood with three suspects inside. They had attempted to break into several parked vehicles.

A description of the suspects has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.