BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead after being shot multiple times in East Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers found the victim, who has not been identified, near the 600 block of Baker Street around 1:30 a.m. on February 4th.

Detectives responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.