Man shot, killed in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a shooting in Northwest Bakersfield Saturday morning.

Dozens of Kern County Sheriff deputies and detectives were out in the area of Marriott Drive and Gibson Street interviewing witnesses.

According to KCSO reports came in just before 2:30 Saturday morning of a man shot. Originally Bakersfield Police responded to the scene but KCSO detectives took over shortly after.

When KCSO arrived the victim was receiving CPR but KCSO confirmed he died from his injuries while at the scene.

KCSO said they believe a concert or event was taking place near the area where the shooting occurred and overnight detectives worked on tracking down and interviewing witnesses. However, they don’t believe the shooting is connected to the concert itself.

At this time there is no suspect information but KCSO said the victim appeared to have been shot just once and they only found a single gun shell casing at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.