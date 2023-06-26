Man who was shot by Porterville police after shooting woman dies

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, a man who shot a woman in front of Porterville police before being shot himself died.

According to the Porterville Police Department, on Thursday at around 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue after receiving a report of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

When the officers arrived they found 37-year-old Daryl Austin Young walking with the woman. When officers confronted Young, he pulled out a gun and shot the woman. An officer then shot Young.

Young and the woman were transported to a local hospital. Young was pronounced dead on Friday.

The woman remains in critical condition.

Young was on post-release supervision for domestic violence. According to Porterville police, Young "had an extensive violent criminal history including, kidnapping, negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, resisting arrest, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance while armed."

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and the officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.