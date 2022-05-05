Matthew Queen found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Micah Holsonbake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Matthew Queen has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Micah Holsonbake. He was acquitted of first-degree murder.

Queen faced 35 counts. He was found guilty of terrorizing Megan Farmer, felony burglary, felony kidnapping in the case of Caleb Seiler, and multiple counts of possession of firearms by a felon, and multiple accounts of felony manufacturing, distributing or transporting assault weapons.

He was found not guilty of torturing and kidnapping Holsonbake, as well as not guilty of multiple assault charges.

The jury did not come to a decision on five counts. The judge asked the jury to continue to consider two of the counts.

The trial centered heavily on a small group of friends and acquaintances surrounding Queen. Witnesses during the trial testified to Queen's violent nature with the prosecution saying he often played off threats as "jokes."

The defense counsel claimed it was originally Holsonback who threatened Queen and that during a struggle it was Baylee Despot who delivered the deadly blow.

However, prosecutor Prosecutor Eric Smith anticipated Queen blaming someone else for the murder of Holsonbake.

"This is January 12, 2019. Whose the name of that bookie boyfriend of yours that was looking for Micah until Micah choked you out and you solicited a hitman from Caleb. I bet the two of you could clear all of this up. Again, putting people into it when he knows well that he was the one that killed Micah Holsonbake.”

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.