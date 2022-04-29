Matthew Queen Trial: Queen leads police to more remains of Micah Holsonbake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Court proceedings resumed Thursday in the Matthew Queen trial after two days of postponements.

Queen testified that he drove around with law enforcement this past week and showed the locations where he buried Micah Holsonbake’s remains.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Eric Smith asked if Queen cut up a body and spread pieces of it across Kern County. Queen said yes saying what happened to Holsonback was “horrific and gross,” but also denied being a violent person.

Later, Sergeant Chad Garrett testified he led a team that searched five locations. They found a single piece of backbone.

With dozens of charges including torture, murder, and kidnapping Queen faces 50 years to life if convicted of everything.