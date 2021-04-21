McFarland High welding teacher arrested on charges of inappropriate contact with a minor

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland High School welding teacher Miguel Martinez has been arrested and charged for alleged inappropriate contact with a minor, the district confirmed.
According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Martinez was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child. He's out on bail of $10,000 and is due in court for arraignment on May 12.
The district released the following statement in regards to the arrest:
The District is saddened and troubled to learn that Miguel Martinez—a McFarland High School welding teacher—has been arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Department and charged with alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.
The District is still gathering facts and cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department. We are notifying Mr. Martinez he is being placed on administrative leave and cannot return to school grounds. We cannot provide further details at this time due to privacy rights and due process for all parties involved.
Child annoyance or abuse and professional misconduct will not be tolerated in our schools.
McFarland Unified School District