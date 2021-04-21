McFarland High welding teacher arrested on charges of inappropriate contact with a minor

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland High School welding teacher Miguel Martinez has been arrested and charged for alleged inappropriate contact with a minor, the district confirmed.

According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Martinez was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child. He's out on bail of $10,000 and is due in court for arraignment on May 12.

The district released the following statement in regards to the arrest: