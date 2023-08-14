McFarland police investigate a shooting that led to school lockdown

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that led to the lockdown of Browning Road School.

According to the McFarland Police Department, at around 6:45 a.m. officers were conducting an investigation in the 500 block of San Juan Street when they heard shots fired nearby.

When they arrived not the scene they found a vehicle crashed in the middle of the street and a Hispanic man fleeing from the scene.

An investigation determined that two suspects had fired from a stolen vehicle at two victims in the 300 block of San Juan Street. The suspects then abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the scene. The suspects were not located. The victims were not injured.

The shooting and subsequent manhunt led to the lockdown of the nearby Browning Road School.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121.