Meadows Field officer hit with car by alleged burglars, KCSO investigating

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Department, the airport police officer was hit by the suspects after confronting them about breaking into a car in long-term parking.
Meadows Field Airport (FILE)
Google Street View
Google Street View image of Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Calif.
Meadows Field Airport (FILE)
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 23:24:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Meadows Field Airport police officer was struck by a car driven by a suspected burglar on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call just after 6:00 pm on June 13 to assist Airport Police with a burglary in progress. According to a KCSO press release, the Meadows Field officer told them that there were people who had broken into a car parked in long-term airport parking.

According to the press release, the airport officer approached the suspects, who responded by driving into him with the car they were in. They then drove into a nearby orchard and abandoned the car.

According to KCSO, the officer, who they determined to have been assaulted, was transported to a hospital for treatment. The press release adds that deputies have put up a perimeter around the orchard to continue looking for the suspects.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.

