Multiple suspects arrested after 80,000 Fentanyl pills found during search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Six people were arrested on Monday after police found 2-1/2 pounds of powder Fentanyl and 80,000 pills during a narcotics investigation.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1900 block of Springfield Ave on Monday at around 9:50 p.m. During the search, they found approximately 2.5 pounds of powder Fentanyl, 80,000 Fentanyl pills, 1000 Xanax pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and $20,000 in cash, as well as several illegal guns.

The six people arrested, including four teens, faces charges associated with the sales of Fentanyl and other drugs, illegal firearm possession and conspiracy.

The suspects arrested were: