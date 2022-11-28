Officer involved shooting in Wasco, KCSO arrests 1

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Early in the morning on November 27, Kern County Sheriff's Office heard gunshots near the area of Palm and Gromer Avenues in Wasco, according to a press release by KCSO.

KCSO says that around 1:08 Sunday morning, deputies investigated the shots they heard and found 4 occupied vehicles. According to the deputies, when they tried to talk to the people, they all fled the scene.

Deputies say they pursued one of the cars, which ended up in a single-vehicle crash. KCSO then says one of the people in that car, armed with a handgun, ran away from the car. This is when officers say they were involved in a shooting.

The suspect, a Hispanic male who is approximately 21 years old according to the Sheriff's press release, was shot and transported to a hospital to have his injuries treated.

KCSO says this is an ongoing investigation. 23ABC will bring you further details as they become available.

Anyone with any additional information about this is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040 for anyone wishing to remain anonymous.