One dead after shooting at Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead Tuesday night after a shooting at Vagabond Inn off Panama and Colony in south Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says they received a call of a shooting just before 8 p.m. When they arrived at the Inn, they found a man who was shot and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available.

If you have any information about the incident, contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.

This now marks the 48th homicide in Kern County this year.