Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — UPDATE: A Bakersfield man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in East Bakersfield. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 41-year-old Jerry Dawson was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened in the 1400 block of East 9th Street on March 9th. That shooting left one man dead.

At the time of his arrest, Dawson - a convicted felon - was found in possession of a loaded gun.

One man has died Tuesday, following a shooting in east Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the call came in just past 9 p.m. for a shooting. When BPD arrived at the scene near East 9th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, they found an adult man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time, if you have any info you're advised to call the police department at (661) 327-7111

South Robinson and MLK Boulevard near that location is currently blocked off as a result of the investigation.