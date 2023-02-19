Watch Now
One person injured and another dead after shooting incident in Central Bakersfield

Posted at 4:48 AM, Feb 19, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A shooting in Central Bakersfield left one person injured and another dead.

Bakersfield Police responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Audubon Drive and Elm Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived they found a woman with minor gunshot wounds on her hand. She told officers she had been shot by a man at a residence in the 2500 block of Elm Street.

Officers then went to the home but the suspect had already fled, according to police, still in possession of a handgun.

After hearing an additional gunshot, officers were able to find the suspect nearby. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The woman with the gunshot wound to her hand was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Police also say no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

The suspect's identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County coroner's office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

