BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in an east Bakersfield shooting.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.