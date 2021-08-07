One person killed in shootout with BPD in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed during a shootout with Bakersfield Police in Southwest Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

According to BPD, officers received calls for shots fired in the area of Panama and Allen Road around 12:30 a.m.

While police responded to that area, officers located what they believed to be the suspect vehicle in the area of Harris and Stine roads.

A short pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle, a dark SUV, losing control and driving onto the sidewalk off Stine.

BPD said a shootout occurred at that corner and the driver of the SUV fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers located the suspect in the neighborhood and a second shootout took place. The driver of the SUV was struck and died at the scene.

BPD said one officer received minor injuries from glass shrapnel during the first shootout.

Officers said they seized a firearm at the scene.

This is a developing story.