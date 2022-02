BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the four people arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Angel Berumen back in January is due in court Monday.

Anahy Rodelas was arrested on suspicion of helping the driver, Juan Ortega, hide evidence of the crash.

She's now facing charges on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory to a crime.

As of now, all four suspects are out on bail. Rodelas is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Monday afternoon.