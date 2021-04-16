Parole denied for sex offender who killed 4 in 2001 DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man who sexually assaulted two victims, one of whom was a 14-year-old girl, and killed four people in a crash while driving under the influence was denied parole almost 20 years after his conviction.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Michael Curtis was denied parole after his February 2002 conviction for second-degree murder, unlawful sexual intercourse and sexual battery. He was initially sentenced to life in prison.

According to the DA's Office, Curtis had forcefully raped a 14-year-old girl after supplying her with alcohol in April of 2000. Six months later he committed sexual acts upon an unconscious woman, the DA's Office said.

On the night of the deadly crash, the DA's Office said Curtis intended to take advantage of three other young girls.

The DA's Office said in November of 2001, Curtis drove under the influence to buy beer and in the process picked up a 13-year-old and two 14-year-old girls. With a friend of his and the three girls in the car, Curtis drove at more than 104 miles an hour through fog so thick he could not even see past the hood of the car, the DA's Office said.

Curtis soon lost control and crashed into a power pole. His friend and two of the girls died on impact. One of the girls was trapped in the car while it caught fire. Curtis fled the scene.

The DA's Office said Curtis later falsely claimed to have been carjacked in an effort to avoid responsibility for the deaths he caused.

This week, Curtis had a parole hearing where he was ultimately denied release from prison. His next parole eligibility hearing is anticipated to be scheduled in the next two to five years, according to the DA's Office.