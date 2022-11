WASCO, CALIF (KERO) — One person was taken to Kern Medical Sunday morning after being shot by an officer. The Kern County Sheriff's office says deputies were in the area of Palm and Gromer avenue when they heard gunshots just after 1 a.m.

Shortly thereafter deputies came across a vehicle which led deputies on a pursuit until it crashed. KCSO says the suspect was shot by an officer after the crash.

This is a developing story.