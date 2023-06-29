Watch Now
'Pillowcase Rapist' appears in court facing kidnapping charges, Ronald Feldmeier enters not guilty plea

Feldmeier allegedly refused to let a woman out of his vehicle.
The man known as the "Pillowcase Rapist," Ronald Feldmeier appeared in court Wednesday entering a not guilty plea for allegedly kidnapping a local woman.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 29, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man known as the "Pillowcase Rapist," Ronald Feldmeier appeared in court Wednesday entering a not guilty plea for allegedly kidnapping a local woman.

According to police officials, the incident happened at around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning on Glenarm Court near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Gosford Road. Feldmeier allegedly refused to let a woman out of his vehicle.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital after she apparently jumped out of the moving vehicle to escape.

Police say 71-year-old Feldmeier, a registered sex offender, was later arrested at his home.

According to the Sacramento Bee, he was convicted in 1986 of raping four women in Sacramento where he would reportedly wrap a pillowcase around his victim during the assault.

The Bakersfield police say the woman involved in the local incident is in stable condition.

Feldmeier's next scheduled court date is July 11.

