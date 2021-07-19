‘Most wanted’ suspect arrested after asking about reward money on police Facebook post

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma say they arrested a woman wanted in connection with a murder after she commented on a department Facebook post about her, asking about reward money.

The Tulsa Police Department shared photos of Lorraine Graves in a “weekly most wanted” post last Wednesday and said she was being charged with being an accessory to murder.

Police believe the woman was somehow involved in the murder of Eric Graves, who was reportedly shot and killed at an apartment complex in the city earlier this year.

Shortly after the department shared the photos and information, police say Lorraine “started commenting on our post asking about reward money.”

The department shared a screenshot of one of Lorraine’s comments that said, “What’s where’s the reward money at.”

Tulsa Police Department

The next day, Thursday, police say detectives arrested Lorraine in north Tulsa and her bond was set at $500,000.

Two men identified as Jayden and Gabriel Hopson have already been arrested and charged with the murder of Eric.