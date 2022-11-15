Police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to minor girls on Olive Drive in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A recent Bakersfield Police Department investigation revealed that on Sunday, November 13, 2022, two girls were running near the 12500 block of Olive Drive in Bakersfield when they were approached by a man they did not know.

The girls described the man as a Hispanic male adult, possibly in his 40s, with a thin build and a dark complexion. They said the man had a black mustache and goatee, and that he looked “dirty.”

The man was in a car the girls said was an older model black Toyota sedan, possibly a Corolla, with a red sheet hung as a partition separating the front seat from the back seat.

The girls said the man exposed his genitals to them and asked them to get into his car. He then drove away and was last seen near Olive Drive and Allen Road.

If anyone has any information about the man or his car, they are asked to call Detective Herriott of the Bakersfield Police at 326-3810 or the Bakersfield Police Department main line at 327-7111.