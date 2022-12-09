Police search for three suspects in robbery at Bakersfield convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in a robbery.

According to the BPD, on Dec. 1, at the Food Spot in the 3600 block of Wilson Road, the suspects attacked a victim and "forcibly removed property" from them. The attack caused swelling to the victim's head and face.

The suspects are all men. The first, a Hispanic man, stands 5'10" tall and was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, and white shoes. A second suspect, also Hispanic, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a black mask around his mouth. The third suspect, a Black man, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective A. Paiz at (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.