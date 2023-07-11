Police seek woman who allegedly threatened a Bakersfield McDonald's with a bat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying and locating a person they say was involved in making criminal threats at a Bakersfield fast food restaurant.

According to a BPD press release, on June 6, 2023, a white female who appeared to be in her 30s or 40s went into the McDonalds's at the corner of 19th Street and Union Avenue in East Bakersfield armed with a baseball bat and started making threats.

Bakersfield Police Department

Police allege the person, who has blonde hair and was wearing a white sundress, a black baseball cap, and black socks with dark-colored sandals, threatened restaurant staff with the bat while also using it to beat on the store's windows.

The person was seen riding a beach cruiser-style bicycle with a dark-colored frame and carrying both a black backpack and a tan backpack.

Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this person's identity or location is asked to contact Detective B. Gharib at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.