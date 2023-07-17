Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police seeking vandal who caused $5,000 in damage to Bakersfield church

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say is responsible for vandalizing a church on East California Avenue.
Church vandal
23ABC
Church vandal
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 18:35:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a person they say is responsible for approximately $5,000 in damage to an East Bakersfield church.

According to a BPD press release on the incident, On June 1, 2023, someone described as a Black female with a thin build and wearing a black sweatshirt, grey pants, and black and white sandals threw objects at the stained glass windows of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 601 E. California Avenue.

church vandal suspect 2

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at 912-4681 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School