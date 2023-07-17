Police seeking vandal who caused $5,000 in damage to Bakersfield church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a person they say is responsible for approximately $5,000 in damage to an East Bakersfield church.

According to a BPD press release on the incident, On June 1, 2023, someone described as a Black female with a thin build and wearing a black sweatshirt, grey pants, and black and white sandals threw objects at the stained glass windows of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 601 E. California Avenue.

23ABC

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at 912-4681 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.