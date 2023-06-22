Porterville police officer involved in early morning shooting, 2 injured

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Just before 7:30 on the morning of June 22, the Porterville Police Department received reports from the area of Leggett Street south of Putnam Avenue about a person who was threatening another person with a gun, according to a press release from PPD.

According to the release, officers arrived in the area and found the suspect, a male. He was walking with a woman, and officers said that when they confronted the couple, the man pulled out a gun and fired at the woman, hitting her. PPD says a Porterville officer then fired his gun at the man, hitting him.

Police say both the male suspect and the female victim, whose identity has been withheld, were injured and were transported to a hospital, and none of the officers involved were injured.

PPD says they also contacted the Tulare County Sheriff's Department, which is conducting a criminal investigation. Porterville Police are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to call their office at 559-782-7400.